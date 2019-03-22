UFC Nashville Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, One Scale Fail

UPDATE: The UFC Nashville weigh-in results are in. The main event is official with both Stephen Thompson and Anthony Pettis making weight. Luis Pena was the only fighter on the card to miss weight.

The UFC Nashville weigh-in results are coming at you live today (March 22).

Tomorrow night, UFC Nashville will take place inside the Bridestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It’ll be the sixth UFC on ESPN+ event. Headlining the card will be a welterweight clash between Stephen Thompson and Anthony Pettis.

The co-main event will see heavyweights collide. Curtis Blaydes will look to rebound from his TKO loss to Francis Ngannou when he clashes with Justin Willis. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Nashville from the prelims to the main event. We’ll have you covered with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

The weigh-ins will begin at 10 a.m. ET. You can peep the live weigh-in results below. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updated results.

Here is a live stream courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs. Anthony Pettis (171)

Curtis Blaydes (262) vs. Justin Willis (266)

John Makdessi (154) vs. Jesus Pinedo (155.5)

Deiveson Figueiredo (126) vs. Jussier Formiga (126)

Luis Pena (148.5)* vs. Steven Peterson (146)

J.J. Aldrich (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Bryce Mitchell (145.5) vs. Bobby Moffett (145.5)

Frankie Saenz (135.5) vs. Marlon Vera (135.5)

Alexis Davis (125) vs. Jennifer Maia (126)

Angela Hill (116) vs. Randa Markos (116)

Chris Gutierrez (135.5) vs. Ryan MacDonald (135.5)

Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. Eric Shelton (126)

* – Fighter missed weight