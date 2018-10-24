Josh Thomson: UFC Needs To Stop Bullsh***ing With Cain Velasquez

The UFC heavyweight division has been without the services of Cain Velasquez for two years. The former UFC heavyweight champ hasn’t competed since UFC 200 in July of 2016. He defeated Travis Browne via first-round knockout in Las Vegas. Injuries have plagued Velasquez’s career over the years, and have seemingly prevented his Octagon return.

However, Velasquez’s longtime training partner and friend, Josh Thomson, recently took to Twitter to shed more light on the subject. Thomson said that the UFC needs to stop “bullsh***ing” with Velasquez, as the promotion’s heavyweight division needs him right now:

“Everyone needs to ask the @ ufc why @ cainmma isn’t back. Let’s not beat around the bush anymore with this and let’s be honest, # UFC # HW division needs him but they bullshitting with this dude. @ dc_mma won’t be around to keep saving their shows.”

It certainly seems as though Velasquez and the UFC are at odds over contractual issues. Velasquez recently teased a jump to WWE when he visited the professional wrestling juggernaut’s Performance Center in Orlando.

