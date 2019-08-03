UFC Newark Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC Newark bonuses, live gate and attendance numbers have been released.

UFC Newark took place inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Headlining the card was a welterweight clash between Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler. Covington turned in a one-sided performance on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

The co-main event saw lightweight action. Jim Miller and Clay Guida shared the Octagon in a battle of fan favorites. It took Miller just 58 seconds to choke Guida out.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Matt Schnell and Nasrat Haqparast. Schnell submitted Jordan Espinosa, while Haqparast knocked out Joaquim Silva. “Fight of the Night” honors went to Antonina Shevchenko and Lucie Pudilova. Shevchenko submitted Pudilova.

As far as the live gate is concerned, the number came out to $687,778. The attendance was 10,427.

