UFC Newark Highlights: Antonina Shevchenko Chokes Out Lucie Pudilova

Antonina Shevchenko rallies back to victory at UFC Newark.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Newark event on Saturday afternoon (August 3rd) from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN. In the first round of this bout, it was all Shevchenko, who put a beating on Shevchenko. However, Lucie Pudilova scored a late-round takedown.

Shevchenko also suffered a nasty cut on the left temple of her face but nearly tapped out Lucie with an arm-triangle choke.

However, in the second round, Shevchenko was able to make a comeback when she managed to scramble and get her back to lock in the rear-naked choke. This marked the first submission win of Shevchenko’s career.

UFC Newark Results: Covington vs. Lawler



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

