UFC Newark Highlights: Claudio Silva Submits Cole Williams

Claudio Silva got the submission win at UFC Newark.

The two fighters met in a catchweight bout at the UFC Newark event on Saturday afternoon (August 3rd) from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN.

In just the first round after scoring a takedown that resulted in some devastating ground and pound, Silva managed to get the back of Cole Williams to secure the rear-naked choke for the win.

This win extends Silva’s winning streak to 14 straight victories, which should move him up the rankings.

UFC Newark Results: Covington vs. Lawler

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Done in 1️⃣



Claudio Silva gets the submission victory at #UFCNewark! pic.twitter.com/8t4iHlHSrx — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2019

