UFC Newark Highlights: Claudio Silva Submits Cole Williams

Claudio Silva got the submission win at UFC Newark.
The two fighters met in a catchweight bout at the UFC Newark event on Saturday afternoon (August 3rd) from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN.
In just the first round after scoring a takedown that resulted in some devastating ground and pound, Silva managed to get the back of Cole Williams to secure the rear-naked choke for the win.
This win extends Silva’s winning streak to 14 straight victories, which should move him up the rankings.
UFC Newark Results: Covington vs. Lawler
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
