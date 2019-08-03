UFC Newark Highlights: Colby Covington Dominates Robbie Lawler to Victory

Colby Covington provided to the doubters that he’s not just a talented fighter but a serious threat at welterweight in his fight against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Newark event on Saturday afternoon (August 3rd) from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN. This fight went the distance but it was the most impressive performances that Covington has put together thus far in his pro-MMA career.

Constant pressure, takedowns, and strikes left Lawler looking for answers more than trying to unless the destruction that he brings to a fight. The judges gave the win to Covington.

UFC Newark Results: Covington vs. Lawler



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Lawler starting to let his hands go in round 3! #UFCNewark pic.twitter.com/Dic8CTeBWk — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2019

Initially, Covington was expected to be next in line for a title shot against new 170-pound champ Kamaru Usman. With Usman going down due to surgery, plans changed and this fight was booked.

Covington was last seen when he captured the interim welterweight championship by defeating Rafael dos Anjos in June 2018. However, he was later stripped of the title due to inactivity.

Lawler lost to Ben Askren at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was controversial, to say the least. In the first round, Askren locked in a bulldog choke and the referee stepped in as he thinks he had Lawler out but Lawler claimed to be awake and was.

