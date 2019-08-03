UFC Newark Highlights: Gerald Meerschaert Taps Trevin Giles

Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert almost went the distance in a lackluster fight at UFC Newark.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Newark event on Saturday afternoon (August 3rd) from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN. Throughout the course of all three rounds, Meerschaert found success with his takedowns.

Meerschaert grappled through most of the fight. In the third round, Meerschaert Meerschaert locks in a D’arce choke and puts Giles to sleep.

UFC Newark Results: Covington vs. Lawler



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Meerschaert gets the tap!@The_Real_GM3 gets the sub, then helps his opponent recover 👏 #UFCNewark pic.twitter.com/1FT27J2hDu — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2019

After winning 11 straight fights, Giles dropped a submission loss via guillotine choke to Zak Cummmings this past May.

Meerschaert was looking to get back on the winning track after suffering two straight losses. He dropped a submission loss in December 2018 to Jack Hermansson then a split decision to Kevin Holland this past March.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Newark. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.