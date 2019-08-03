UFC Newark Highlights: Jim Miller Finishes Clay Guida in Seconds

Jim Miller made a statement at UFC Newark.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Newark event on Saturday afternoon (August 3rd) from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN. In the first round, it was all fireworks.

Guida rocked him with a right hook and stunned him. Miller stepped back and landed a monstrous right hook before locking in the guillotine choke for the win.

UFC Newark Results: Covington vs. Lawler



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Guida has looked impressive in his latest outings as he was 3-1 in his previous four bouts. He scored two straight wins over Erik Koch by decision in June 2017 then a TKO win over Joe Lauzon that November. He suffered a setback with a submission loss to Charles Olivera at UFC 225 but rebounded with a decision win over BJ Penn at UFC 237.

Miller was 2-2 in his previous four fights with a loss to Dan Hooker by KO last April, a submission win over Alexa White at the UFC 228 pay-per-view event, and a loss to Charles Olivera by submission in December. In most recent fight came with a submission victory over Jason Gonzalez this past April.

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Newark. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.