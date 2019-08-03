UFC Newark Highlights: Lauren Murphy Connects With Knee Strike to Earn TKO Win

Lauren Murphy connects with a knee strike to pick up an impressive victory at UFC Newark.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Newark event on Saturday afternoon (August 3rd) from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN.

After the fight looked like it was going to go the distance, Murphy pulled out a devastating win.

The finish came in the third round when she connected with a jumping knee then finished up with strikes on the ground to earn the TKO victory.

UFC Newark Results: Covington vs. Lawler



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Nothing lucky about it!@LaurenMurphyMMA gets the finish in round 3 with a HUGE knee! #UFCNewark pic.twitter.com/w4weHV9CFB — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2019

