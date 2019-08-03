UFC Newark Highlights: Matt Schnell Taps Jordan Espinosa to Make History

Jordan Espinosa didn’t stand a chance against Matt Schnell, who picked up an impressive victory at UFC Newark.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout at the UFC Newark event on Saturday afternoon (August 3rd) from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN.

In the first round just over a minute into it, Schnell scored a triangle choke to get the quick win. This was after he dropped him with a hook. As a result, Schnell made history with the second-fastest finish in flyweight history.

Schnell extends his winning streak to four straight wins. Espinosa was ranked ninth coming into this fight.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The ground game of @DANGER_Caged though 😯



