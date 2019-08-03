UFC Newark Highlights: Matt Schnell Taps Jordan Espinosa to Make History

Jordan Espinosa didn’t stand a chance against Matt Schnell, who picked up an impressive victory at UFC Newark.
The two fighters met in a flyweight bout at the UFC Newark event on Saturday afternoon (August 3rd) from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN.
In the first round just over a minute into it, Schnell scored a triangle choke to get the quick win. This was after he dropped him with a hook. As a result, Schnell made history with the second-fastest finish in flyweight history.
Schnell extends his winning streak to four straight wins. Espinosa was ranked ninth coming into this fight.
UFC Newark Results: Covington vs. Lawler
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
