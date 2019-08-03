UFC Newark Highlights: Nasrat Haqparast Starches Joaquim Silva

Nasrat Haqparast starches Joaquim Silva at UFC Newark.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Newark event on Saturday night (August 3rd) from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN. In the second round, Nasrat landed a big left hook that dropped Silva then swarmed on him with strikes.

Georges St-Pierre was in his corner for this fight.

UFC Newark Results: Covington vs. Lawler



Silva started out strong in his pro-MMA career and picked up two straight wins in his first bouts in the UFC. He KO’d Andrew Holbrook in July 2016 and picked up a decision win over Reza Madadi in May the following year.

He suffered the first loss of his MMA career to Vinc Pitchel by decision in January 2018 but rebounded with a KO win over Jared Gordon in December of that same year.

Haqparast is a top prospect as he had fought three previous times under the UFC banner but lost him promotional debut to Marcin Held by decision in October 2017. He has since picked up decision wins over Marc Diakiese in July 2018 and Thibault Gouti in October.

