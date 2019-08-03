UFC Newark Highlights: Scott Holtzman Earns Doctor Stoppage Win

Scott Holtzman and Dong Hyun Ma had a fun scrap at UFC Newark.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC Newark event on Saturday night (August 3rd) from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN. Although the fight nearly went the distance, these two fighters put on a heck of a show for fans in attendance and watching at home.

Ma’s left eye was swollen up after the second round and the doctor stopped it. As a result, Holtzman got the TKO win.

UFC Newark Results: Covington vs. Lawler



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

😱 Dong Hyun Ma's eye at the end of two rounds #UFCNewark pic.twitter.com/ElFe5y2YlP — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) August 3, 2019

Ma has been on a roller coaster ride during his tenure with the UFC. He dropped his first two bouts under the UFC banner before ripping off three straight wins. Those victorious include Brend’Reilly by decision, Takanori Gomi by TKO, and Damien Brown by split decision at the UFC 221 pay-per-view event. After being off for a year, he suffered a TKO loss to Devonte Smith at the UFC 234 pay-per-view event.

Holtzman was on a three-fight winning streak before his previous bout. During that streak, he rattled off wins over Michael McBride and Darrell Horcher by decision before picking up a decision win over Alan Patrick at UFC 229. He lost to Nik Lentz by decision this February.

