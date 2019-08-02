UFC Newark Weigh-in Results & Live Stream Today (Aug. 2)

The UFC Newark weigh-ins will take place today (Aug. 2) at 9 a.m. ET.

All 24 fighters on the UFC Newark card are set to tip the scales. UFC Newark will be held inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a welterweight clash between Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler.

Also tipping the scales this morning will be co-headliners Jim Miller and Clay Guida. We will also get to see Nasrat Haqparast and Joaquim Silva weigh in. The two will collide on the main card of UFC Newark.

Here’s a live stream courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Be sure to keep refreshing this page for live updates below.

Main Card (ESPN)

Robbie Lawler (170) vs. Colby Covington (171)

Jim Miller () vs. Clay Guida (154.5)

Joaquim Silva (155.25) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

Trevin Giles (185) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Dong Hyun Ma ()

Darko Stosic (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5)

Prelims (ESPN)

Mickey Gall (169.75) vs. Salim Touahri (170)

Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Lucie Pudilova (125.25)

Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)

Claudio Silva (170.25) vs. Cole Williams (176)*

Miranda Granger (125) vs. Hannah Goldy (125)

*- Fighter has missed weight