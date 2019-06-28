UFC Newark’s Colby Covington: Me & Dana White Are Best Buddies

Colby Covington believes his relationship with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has never been stronger.

There was a time when Covington was at odds with the UFC. “Chaos” captured the interim UFC welterweight gold when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos back in June 2018. He was stripped of the title after choosing to get nasal surgery over fighting Tyron Woodley in September. Covington hurled insults at White, but it appears all is now well between the two.

Covington Says He And Dana White Are Pals

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Covington talked about how chummy he is with White now (via LowkickMMA.com):

“Yeah, me and Dana are best buddies. We had a good talk. We had a good talk last March when I was in Vegas. He understands who I am now, what I’m about, and I’m here to make this division great again. Marty Fake Newsman, he’s not here to make this division great again, he’s there to sit around and pick at easy contenders and fake injuries. I’m here to fight, man, I’m here to put on shows.

“I’m here to entertain the fans. That’s what it’s all about. That’s why I’m the people’s champ. It (The Robbie Lawler fight) got put together yesterday. I’m a man of my word. Promises made, promises kept. I told the UFC I’ve been ready to fight for the last year, (ready to) defend my title. So, they called me for August 3rd on a short camp and I didn’t even hesitate. I said, yes sir, no problem sir.

“So, it’s an exciting match-up, man. Robbie’s coming off a dominant win over Ben Ass-cream in his last fight. He’s never looked better. He looks stronger than he ever looked. He’s a great. He’s a great fighter, you know, he’s a fan-friendly fighter, and we’re going to put on a show in Newark, New Jersey on ESPN. Primetime. It’s gonna be big cities and bright lights, baby.”

Covington is set to take on Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC Newark on Aug. 3. While Covington was promised the next UFC welterweight title opportunity, champion Kamaru Usman has been sidelined due to hernia surgery.