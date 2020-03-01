UFC Norfolk Highlights: Brendan Allen Smashes Tom Breese

Brendan Allen put on a smashing performance against Tom Breese.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC Norfolk event on Saturday night (February 29, 2020) from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. In the first round, Allen was able to get top control and landed a series of strikes to earn the TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

UFC Norfolk Results: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

