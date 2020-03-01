UFC Norfolk Highlights: Deiveson Figueiredo Crushes Joseph Benavidez

Deiveson Figueiredo crushed Joseph Benavidez.

The two fighters met in a vacant flyweight title bout at the UFC Norfolk event on Saturday night (February 29, 2020) from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

The finish came in the second round. They collided heads, which cut open Joe’s forehead. Figueiredo dropped him with a major league right hand. Figueiredo followed up with a flurry of strikes on the ground for the win. Figueiredo didn’t win the title due to him missing weight.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

What a scramble! @JoeJitsu didn't come this far to have it end there. #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/MFYFm1KU5b — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 1, 2020

Deiveson Figueiredo finished Joseph Benavidez in the second round at #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/km8IIjsjeb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 1, 2020

Both fighters stepped into the Octagon on winning streaks as Figueiredo was on a two-fight win streak with a decision win over Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240 and then a submission victory over Tim Elliott in October 2019.

Benavidez got impressive wins over Alex Perez and Dustin Ortiz before he earned his spot as #1 contender in the flyweight division with his performance against Jussier Formiga. This is where he picked up the TKO win at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

