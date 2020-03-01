UFC Norfolk Highlights: Felicia Spencer Destroys Zarah Fairn

Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn didn’t last long.

The two fighters met in a women’s featherweight bout at the UFC Norfolk event on Saturday night (February 29, 2020) from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Spencer didn’t waste any time in getting a takedown then landing a series of strikes from top position and scoring the TKO win in the first-round.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Felicia @FeeNom479 Spencer makes her claim to a featherweight title shot with another first-round finish at #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/p8xgQePn5i — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 1, 2020

Spencer had her 7-fight winning streak snapped by Cris Cyborg at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. In her previous fight, Spencer beat former Invicta FC women’s featherweight champion Megan Anderson by rear-naked choke at UFC Rochester which marked her promotional debut.

Fairn had a three-fight winning streak going with two wins coming by TKO and a decision win to earn a UFC contract. That streak was broken when she lost to Meagan Anderson by submission at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium.

UFC Norfolk Results: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

