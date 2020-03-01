UFC Norfolk Highlights: Grant Dawson Submits Derrick Minner

Grant Dawson made Derrick Minner tap out.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Norfolk event on Saturday night (February 29, 2020) from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

The finish came in the second round when Dawson got his back and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Dawson doing EVERYTHING to end it early! #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/0JAMJQRJLv — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 1, 2020

"They don't belong here. They don't belong with me."



After getting the tap at #UFCNorfolk, @DawsonGrant20y1 confidently looks to his coaches pic.twitter.com/8HDIXv7sEa — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 1, 2020

Minner came into the bout with a 3-1 record in his last four fights. This marked his debut for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Dawson entered this fight on a five fight winning streak with two of those coming under the UFC banner. He beat Julian Erosa by decision in March 2019 and a submission win over Michael Trizano in May 2019.

UFC Norfolk Results: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

