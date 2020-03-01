UFC Norfolk Highlights: Grant Dawson Submits Derrick Minner

Grant Dawson made Derrick Minner tap out.
The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Norfolk event on Saturday night (February 29, 2020) from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.
The finish came in the second round when Dawson got his back and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Minner came into the bout with a 3-1 record in his last four fights. This marked his debut for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
Dawson entered this fight on a five fight winning streak with two of those coming under the UFC banner. He beat Julian Erosa by decision in March 2019 and a submission win over Michael Trizano in May 2019.
UFC Norfolk Results: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
