UFC Norfolk Highlights: Jordan Griffin Taps TJ Brown

TJ Brown was tapped out by Jordan Griffin.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Norfolk event on Saturday night (February 29, 2020) from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

In the second round, Griffin managed to lock in the guillotine choke for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

"If you're extremely strong, maybe you can get it, but I doubt it."



Turns out, @JordanGriffin29 is EXTREMELY strong. 💪 #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/acYqC1qu9L — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 29, 2020

UFC Norfolk Results: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

