UFC Norfolk Highlights: Magomed Ankalaev Scores Controversial TKO Win

Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev ended in controversy.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Norfolk event on Saturday night (February 29, 2020) from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Ankalaev stunned him with a head kick then fired some more strikes but Ion was hurt and throwing shots at the same time. The referee stepped in and stopped the fight early that led to some controversy.



The ref steps in to call this one.



Cutelaba was coming off a TKO win over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Copenhagen from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Before this, Cutelaba dropped a submission defeat to former title challenger Glover Teixeira but had previously won three of his last four bouts.

Ankalaev entered this fight on a three-fight winning streak with wins over Marcin Prachino by TKO, Kidson Abreu by decision, and Dalcha Lungiambula via KO.

