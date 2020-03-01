UFC Norfolk Highlights: Megan Anderson Starches Norma Dumont

Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont is in the books.

The two fighters met in a women’s featherweight bout at the UFC Norfolk event on Saturday night (February 29, 2020) from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Anderson connected with a right hand bomb that dropped Dumont and the fight was over in the first round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Anderson entered this fight with a 3-2 record in her previous five fights. She holds wins over Charmaine Tweet by TKO, Cat Zingano with the same finish, and a submission win over Zarah Fairn dos Santos, which marked her previous bout.

This fight marked the promotional debut for Dumont, who earned a four fight winning streak to get to this point in her career after fighting under the banners of smaller companies.

