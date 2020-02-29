UFC Norfolk Highlights: Spike Carlyle TKO’s Aalon Cruz

Spike Carlyle vs. Aalon Cruz ended early.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Norfolk event on Saturday night (February 29, 2020) from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Cruz got the early advantage but Carlyle was able to make a comeback en route to score the TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

WHOA 😳 The Alpha Ginger just showed he's dangerous from ANY position #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/llZ5v2k7Oz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 29, 2020

UFC Norfolk Results: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Norfolk. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.