UFC Norfolk Medical Suspensions: Benavidez Sits For 90 Days

The UFC Norfolk medical suspensions are in.

UFC Norfolk took place this past Saturday night (Feb. 29). In the main event, Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo did battle. The bout was supposed to determine a new UFC flyweight champion. Figueiredo stopped Benavidez via second-round TKO. The problem is, Figueiredo missed weight so the title remains vacant.

The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation has released the UFC Norfolk medical suspensions. Benavidez will have to sit for 90 days, no contact. In addition, he needs a suture for a laceration.

Things did not go Zarah Fairn’s way at UFC Norfolk. She had a chance to make a statement in the women’s featherweight division. Unfortunately for her, Felicia Spencer wasn’t having it. Spencer mauled Fairn for the first-round TKO win. Fairn will sit for 60 days and is required to submit an X-ray for her left orbital socket.

Benavidez and Fairn received lengthy sits and right there with them is Norma Dumont Viana, who appears to have gotten a 60-day sit for precautionary reasons. She suffered a knockout loss to Megan Anderson. Notes from the medical suspensions indicate that Viana was transported to a hospital after her KO defeat to Anderson.

Here are the rest of the UFC Norfolk medical suspensions (via MMAFighting.com).