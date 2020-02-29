UFC Norfolk Results: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo

UFC Norfolk goes down tonight (Saturday, February 29, 2020) from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo in a bout to see the new UFC flyweight champion be crowned but only Benavidez can win.

Both fighters stepped into the Octagon on winning streaks as Figueiredo was on a two-fight win streak with a decision win over Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240 and then a submission victory over Tim Elliott in October 2019.

Benavidez got impressive wins over Alex Perez and Dustin Ortiz before he earned his spot as #1 contender in the flyweight division with his performance against Jussier Formiga. This is where he picked up the TKO win at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The co-headliner will see Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn in a women’s featherweight bout.

Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight bout, Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont in a women’s featherweight bout, and Derrick Minner vs. Grant Dawson round out the main card.

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn

Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont

Derrick Minner vs. Grant Dawson

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC Norfolk results below:

Main Card (8 PM ET, ESPN+)

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, ESPN+)

Lightweight bout: Steve Garcia vs. Luis Pena

Bantamweight bout: Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Phillips

Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese

Heavyweight bout: Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura

Featherweight bout: TJ Brown vs. Jordan Griffin

Featherweight bout: Spike Carlyle vs. Aalon Cruz

Welterweight bout: Sean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev

**Keep refreshing for live results**