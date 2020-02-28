UFC Norfolk Weigh-in Results: Deiveson Figueiredo Misses Weight

UPDATE #1: Deiveson Figueiredo missed the flyweight limit. He has one hour to make the weight, otherwise, he will not be eligible to win the UFC flyweight title.

UPDATE #2: Deiveson Figueiredo will not tip the scales a second time. He gives up 30 percent of his purse. The main event will move forward but only Joseph Benavidez is eligible to win the UFC flyweight title.

The UFC Norfolk weigh-ins are here.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 29), UFC Norfolk will be held inside the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. In the headliner, Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo will collide for the vacant UFC flyweight championship. Henry Cejudo was a UFC “champ-champ” but he relinquished the 125-pound gold to solely focus on the bantamweight division.

Also featured on the card will be a women’s featherweight battle between Felicia Spencer and Zarah Fairn dos Santos. Light heavyweights Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev will also be in action.

The featured preliminary bout will see bantamweight Gabriel Silva share the Octagon with Kyler Phillips. Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese and Marcin Tybura vs. Sergey Spivak will also be seen on the ESPN+ portion of the prelims.

The UFC Norfolk weigh-ins will begin today at 9 a.m. ET. We’ll be posting the live stream right here courtesy of MMAJunkie before the weigh-ins begin. Stick with us this weekend for live coverage. Keep refreshing this page for live UFC Norfolk weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez (124.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (127.5)**

Women’s Featherweight: Felicia Spencer (145) vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos (146)

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba (204.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (204.5)

Women’s Featherweight: Megan Anderson (145) vs. Norma Dumont Viana (146)

Featherweight: Grant Dawson (149.5)* vs. Darrick Minner (145.5)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Gabriel Silva (135.5) vs. Kyler Phillips (135.5)

Middleweight: Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Tom Breese (185)

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura (246) vs. Sergey Spivak (234)

Lightweight: Luis Pena (154.5) vs. Steve Garcia (155)

Featherweight: Jordan Griffin (145) vs. T.J. Brown (145.5)

Featherweight: Aalon Cruz (145.5) vs. Spike Carlyle (145.5)

Welterweight: Ismail Naurdiev (170) vs. Sean Brady (170)

*- Fighter missed weight

**- Fighter missed weight and has an hour to make the limit