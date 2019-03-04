UFC Not Planning On Giving Johnny Walker Anyone Serious Anytime Soon

The UFC doesn't plan on giving Johnny Walker anyone serious anytime soon at this point of his career with the promotion.

Johnny Walker continued to impress UFC fans over the weekend (Sat. March 2, 2019). The Brazilian light heavyweight made quick work of Misha Cirkunov with a perfectly-timed flying knee at UFC 235. After the event, UFC President Dana White was asked for his thoughts on Walker’s quick rise in the division. White said Walker is “special”, but wishes he’d give up his excessive post-fight celebrations.

While celebrating with a kick-worm after beating Cirkunov, Walker injured his shoulder. Luckily, it sounds like he’s going to be okay and the injury is nothing serious (via MMA Junkie):

“This kid’s special, and I wish he would stop doing that (expletive) after,” White said. “There’s no upside to celebrating like that after – the kick-worm, or whatever the hell that thing is that he was he was trying to do. It’s unnecessary. You don’t need to do it. What you did was impressive enough.

“I’m hearing that he’s OK. It’s all I’ve been terrorizing the medical staff about tonight. They’re going to wait until Monday to get him an MRI, because he said he was fine. All the symptoms looked good after the fight. Hopefully, that’s true.”

In regards to the promotion’s future plans for Walker, White admitted that the promotion has no plans to give Walker anyone serious anytime soon:

“This guy wants to fight every weekend, which I love,” White said. “When you are a rising star and you have the talent that that guy does, staying active is the best thing for your career. We’re not looking to throw him in against anyone serious any time soon.”

What do you think about the UFC not planning on giving Walker anyone serious anytime soon?