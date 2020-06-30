UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste Is Pregnant

UFC Octagon girl Arianny Celeste is going to be a mother.

Since 2006, fight fans have known Celeste as a top Octagon girl for the world leader in mixed martial arts. Throughout the years, she has received numerous awards for her work, namely “Ring Girl of the Year.” Many fans have wondered why Celeste hasn’t appeared at recent UFC events and now we know why.

Arianny Celeste Announces Pregnancy

Celeste took to her Instagram account to reveal that she is pregnant. Celeste also told US Magazine that she and her boyfriend Taylor King are expecting the child on September 28.

“Baby, I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life! I promise to teach you about the beauty of the world and to love with no restrictions or division. In turn, you have already taught me so much about kindness, empathy, and faith. Through all of the chaos, you have helped me to stay strong and grounded. You are already loved so soooo much!! I can’t wait to meet you my baby!

Love,

Mommy.”

Celeste recalled to US Magazine that her mother randomly suggested taking a pregnancy test. She ended up getting two tests and sure enough, Celeste discovered she is pregnant. The UFC Octagon girl says she hasn’t been feeling too sick during the pregnancy, rather she was “super tired” during her first trimester. The baby-to-be’s gender has not been revealed.

During the process, Celeste says she’s been reading several books to ensure she’s doing all the right things before her child is born. That goes from eating the right food, to hypnobirthing, which is a method to help prepare women giving birth.