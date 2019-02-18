UFC on ESPN 1 Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Check out the bonuses, attendance, and gate from the UFC on ESPN 1 card from the Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix, Arizona tonight.

The UFC on ESPN 1 card took place from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona last night (Sun. February 17, 2019). The event was the first UFC show on ESPN’s main channel. The Phoenix crowd turned out for the event with a total attendance number of 14,269, and the gate was $1,409,447. Some well-deserved bonuses have also been awarded.

Luke Sanders has been awarded a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. He stunned former 135-pound champion Renan Barao in the second round of their ESPN+ early prelims bout. Barao was getting the better of Sanders in the first round, however, Sanders’ corner told him to be more aggressive for the second round. He followed those instructions exactly, leading to a knockout victory just a minute into the round.

Also, welterweights Vicente Luque and Bryan Barberena have been awarded $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonuses. They put on a thriller on the main card, which resulted in a late third round TKO win for Luque. And finally, Kron Gracie, making his UFC debut, will take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus as well. He made quick work of UFC veteran Alex Caceres, taking the fight to the ground immediately, and sinking in the rear-naked choke.

