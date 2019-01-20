UFC on ESPN+ 1 Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Last night (Sat. January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 went down from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event was the first UFC event to ever be broadcasted live on an ESPN platform. The Brooklyn crowd turned out for the event with a total attendance number of 12,152. The gate was$1,231,642.

There were also some well-deserved bonuses tonight. In the preliminary headliner on ESPN, UFC veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone took on young up-and-comer Alexander Hernandez. Cowboy and Hernandez put on a great battle, with both men shining throughout the two rounds they shared the Octagon together. However, it was Cerrone who emerged victorious after a fight-changing head-kick. “Cowboy” picked up a second-round TKO victory over his 26-year-old counterpart.

Also, he and Hernandez were awarded Fight Of The Night, meaning they’ll both take home a $50,000 bonus check. But Cerrone’s finishing sequence was so impressive that he has also been awarded Performance Of The Night, meaning he’ll be taking home another $50,000 – a total of $100,000 in bonuses. And, of course, in the main event, flyweight champion Henry Cejudo really shocked spectators.

“The Messenger” was able to pull off his first career title defense against 135-pound champion TJ Dillashaw. Cejudo finished Dillashaw in under a minute via TKO, after coming out uncharacteristically aggressive. Regardless, Cejudo has been awarded a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus for his main event stunner.

