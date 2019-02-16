UFC On ESPN 1 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (Feb. 16)

The UFC on ESPN 1 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down tonight.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Feb. 16), UFC on ESPN 1 will take place inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. In the main event, former heavyweight king Cain Velasquez returns to action. He’ll go one-on-one with Francis Ngannou. You can peep results of the weigh-ins here.

What To Watch Out For In UFC On ESPN 1 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

The co-main event will feature a lightweight clash. James Vick will look to rebound from his first-round knockout loss to Justin Gaethje. To do so, he’ll need to get past Paul Felder. Both men made weight with Vick weighing in at 156 pounds and Felder tipping the scales at 155.5 pounds. If you missed MMA News’ interview with Vick, check it out here.

The ESPN portion of the prelims will be capped off by a bantamweight battle. Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling will be the final preliminary bout. The first prelim bout can be seen on ESPN+ tomorrow night at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The live stream of the UFC on ESPN 1 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

When the UFC on ESPN 1 ceremonial weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.