UFC on ESPN+ 1 Highlights: Alonzo Menifield TKO’s Vinicius Moreira

Alonzo Menifield wasted no time in finishing Vinicius Moreira.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Menifield hurt him right out of the gate and then finished him later on after landing a big right hand late in the first round to finish what he started.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

HUGE right hand drops Moreira, and @AlonzoMenifield finishes the Brazilian in the first round! Wow!#UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/9MK3MhZnsz — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

