UFC on ESPN+ 1 Highlights: Alonzo Menifield TKO’s Vinicius Moreira

Alonzo Menifield wasted no time in finishing Vinicius Moreira.
The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Menifield hurt him right out of the gate and then finished him later on after landing a big right hand late in the first round to finish what he started.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Done in 1! @AlonzoMenifield gets the TKO win at #UFCBrooklyn! pic.twitter.com/x2JDN8xHGL
— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 20, 2019
HUGE right hand drops Moreira, and @AlonzoMenifield finishes the Brazilian in the first round! Wow!#UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/9MK3MhZnsz
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
Wasting ZERO time!!@AlonzoMenifield #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/njDfkWn3h2
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
