UFC on ESPN 1 Highlights: Andre Fili Dominates Myles Jury

Andre Fili dominated Myles Jury while on his way to victory.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday night (February 17, 2019). This was all Fili as he dominated Jury for all three rounds.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

He got 'em!@FuryJury is showing a little bit of everything as we head into the second. #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/06Yz9IxlUC — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2019

