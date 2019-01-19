UFC on ESPN+ 1 Highlights: Chance Rencountre Chokes Out Kyle Stewart

The first finish of the night came in fast as Chance Rencountre ended Kyle Stewart.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Just two minutes into the first round, Rencountre took him down, got his back, and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

