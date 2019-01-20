UFC on ESPN+ 1 Highlights: Cory Sandhagen Taps Mario Bautista

The first fight on ESPN was able to feature a finish in the first round thanks to Cory Sandhagen finishing Mario Bautista.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the first round after landing a big knee strike to the fight, Sandhagen was able to lock in an armbar for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 1. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.