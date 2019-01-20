UFC on ESPN+ 1 Highlights: Cory Sandhagen Taps Mario Bautista

The first fight on ESPN was able to feature a finish in the first round thanks to Cory Sandhagen finishing Mario Bautista.
The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the first round after landing a big knee strike to the fight, Sandhagen was able to lock in an armbar for the win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
3-0 in the UFC with THREE finishes! @Cors_Life gets it done to open up the @ESPN prelims! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/pfQR5goun6
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
OHHHH huge flying knee from @Cors_Life! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/a7sZNcBBOd
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
