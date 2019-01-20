UFC on ESPN+ 1 Highlights: Donald Cerrone Stops Alexander Hernandez

Donald Cerrone stopped Alexander Hernandez in a classic fight.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. After an excellent back and forth striking affair, Cerrone was able to knock him down with a head kick then finished him with strikes on the ground in the second round. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

