UFC on ESPN+ 1 Highlights: Donald Cerrone Stops Alexander Hernandez

Donald Cerrone stopped Alexander Hernandez in a classic fight.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. After an excellent back and forth striking affair, Cerrone was able to knock him down with a head kick then finished him with strikes on the ground in the second round.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

What a frenetic pace here in round 1! @CowboyCerrone is landing BIG shots! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/BB5fMeU7ms — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

Hernandez lands the left hand early, but Cowboy answers by getting the takedown! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/tXrgZy77jB — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 1. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.