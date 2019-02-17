UFC on ESPN 1 Highlights: Emily Whitmire Taps Aleksandra Albu

Emily Whitmire wasted no time in finishing Aleksandra Albu. 

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday night (February 17, 2019). Whitmire takes the back and goes for the rear-naked choke! And she gets the tap in just 61 seconds.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

