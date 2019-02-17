UFC on ESPN 1 Highlights: Emily Whitmire Taps Aleksandra Albu

Emily Whitmire wasted no time in finishing Aleksandra Albu.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday night (February 17, 2019). Whitmire takes the back and goes for the rear-naked choke! And she gets the tap in just 61 seconds.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

"There's the tap!" Emily Whitmire gets us started STRONG on ESPN+! #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/LoVpbQbRMQ — UFC (@ufc) February 17, 2019

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN 1. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.