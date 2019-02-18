UFC on ESPN 1 Highlights: Francis Ngannou Stuns Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez returned against former title contender Francis Ngannou.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday night (February 17, 2019). The former UFC heavyweight champion was caught by Ngannou with a flurry of strikes but it was the knee of Cain to give out and Ngannou finished him on the ground with strikes. The fight only lasted 26 seconds.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

