UFC on ESPN+ 1 Highlights: Greg Hardy Suffers DQ Loss to Allen Crowder in promotional debut

Greg Hardy was disqualified after blasting Allen Crowder with an illegal knee strike. Obviously, this isn’t what he had planned for.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the second round, referee Dan Miragliotta called it immediately after Crowder went down from the illegal knee. It’s a shame to see it end like it did as Crowder was putting on the best performance in his UFC career while giving the former NFL star his toughest challenge to date.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Not the way he wanted it, but @AllenCrowder6 gets the win by DQ. #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/tbztbGEFA2 — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

Crowder talking to Hardy in the Octagon, then lands a flurry of punches on him! Wow! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/Iaoq01D96X — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

