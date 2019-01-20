UFC on ESPN+ 1 Highlights: Gregor Gillespie Smashes Yancy Medeiros

Gregor Gillespie smashed Yancy Medeiros.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. After a technical fight in the first round, Gillespie was able to land a suplex late in the second round that allowed him to get to back mount and rained down strikes to earn the TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

