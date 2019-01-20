UFC on ESPN+ 1 Highlights: Henry Cejudo Runs Through TJ Dillashaw

Henry Cejudo wasn’t wasting any time against UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

The two fighters met in a flyweight title bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Cejudo finished him in just 32 seconds. It all started when Cejudo pushed him down then landed a glancing head kick then knocked him down with a right hand and then smothered him with strikes until the referee stepped in to finish the fight. As a result, Cejudo successfully retained his UFC flyweight title.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The Messenger is the first to get the new belt wrapped around his waist!#UFCBrooklyn @HenryCejudo pic.twitter.com/AP9FIUhmTt — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

