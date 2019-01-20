UFC on ESPN+ 1 Highlights: Joseph Benavidez Out Grapples Dustin Ortiz

Randal Corp
Joseph Benavidez put on an impressive performance against Dustin Ortiz.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The former title contender put on a grappling contest as the majority of the fight was on the ground with Benavidez showing off his wrestling skills. It was enough to earn him a unanimous decision win. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

