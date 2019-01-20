UFC on ESPN+ 1 Highlights: Joseph Benavidez Out Grapples Dustin Ortiz

Joseph Benavidez put on an impressive performance against Dustin Ortiz.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The former title contender put on a grappling contest as the majority of the fight was on the ground with Benavidez showing off his wrestling skills. It was enough to earn him a unanimous decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ortiz tries to sink in the RNC, but Benavidez survives until the end of the round! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/IApDnDXfpR — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

Round 1 in the books and @JoeJitsu is flowing. #UFCBrooklyn Round 2 coming up on ESPN+: https://t.co/cgQXSwjAGX pic.twitter.com/JTH9PQL3Ao — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 20, 2019

