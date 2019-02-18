UFC on ESPN 1 Highlights: Kron Gracie Taps Alex Caceres

Kron Gracie put on a heck of a performance against Alex Caceres.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday night (February 17, 2019). In the very first round, Gracie tapped out Caceres.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

