UFC on ESPN 1 Highlights: Luke Sanders KO’s Renan Barao

Luke Sanders finished Renan Barao.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday night (February 17, 2019). In round 2, Sanders pressuring more to start the round and lands a couple of punches, including a strong left hand from his southpaw stance. He finished Barao with a big left hand.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN 1. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.