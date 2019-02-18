UFC on ESPN 1 Highlights: Manny Bermudez Submits Benito Lopez

Manny Bermudez managed to tap out Benito Lopez.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday night (February 17, 2019). Bermudez got the fight back to the ground and he’s able to submit Lopez with quickness.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

With the slickness…@_MannyBermudez locks up the choke and gets the tap #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/5ZB0enJYAw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 18, 2019

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN 1. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.