UFC on ESPN+ 1 Highlights: Paige VanZant Submits Rachael Ostovich

Paige Van Zant returned in a big way when she finished Rachael Ostovich.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In just under two minutes into the second round, VanZant was able to continue her way with her opponent and secure an armbar win after a dominant performance.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Some fun on the ground in Round 1. #UFCBrooklyn@paigevanzant and @OstovichMMA are back at it now in Round 2. Watch live on ESPN+: https://t.co/cgQXSwjAGX pic.twitter.com/H2TUinGbvp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 20, 2019

"I heard her arm pop a little." – @paigevanzant on her armbar against Rachael Ostovich pic.twitter.com/SFiZT5qxAY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 20, 2019

Ground game 💯 Nice scrambles from Vanzant & Ostovich here in round 1! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/8QfWQbxEL2 — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

Overhand right by Ostovich lands, and then immediately gets the take down! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/tPx1uIMXiZ — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

