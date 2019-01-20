UFC on ESPN+ 1 Highlights: Paige VanZant Submits Rachael Ostovich

Paige Van Zant returned in a big way when she finished Rachael Ostovich.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In just under two minutes into the second round, VanZant was able to continue her way with her opponent and secure an armbar win after a dominant performance. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 1. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

