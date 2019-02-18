UFC on ESPN 1 Highlights: Paul Felder Outduels James Vick

Paul Felder outduels James Vick.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday night (February 17, 2019). This fun striking affair came down the judges giving Felder the unanimous decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Felder closes the first round with a flurry #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/jaDZM1gowB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 18, 2019

