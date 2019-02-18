UFC on ESPN 1 Highlights: Vicente Luque KO’s Bryan Barberena in Wild Fight

Vicente Luque and Bryan Barberena put on one heck of a performance.
The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday night (February 17, 2019). This fight had it all, great striking and grappling and all-out brawl. In the end, it was Luque who finished him in the third round.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
WHAT A FIGHT!
WHAT AN ENDING!
Welcome to @ESPN, folks! @VicenteLuqueMMA #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/ujpYsxAbGd
— UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2019
Absolute war! #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/BGw2J1wOS6
— UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2019
Trading elbows in the pocket #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/UqW2iBCFb9
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 18, 2019
