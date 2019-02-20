UFC on ESPN 1 Medical Suspensions: Cain Velasquez Among Nine Fighters to Receive Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC on ESPN 1, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.
Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout headlined the show. Paul Felder vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout co-headlined.
Rounding out the six bout main card was Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie in a featherweight bout, Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout, and Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury in a featherweight bout.
Some of the more notable suspensions include Felder being out indefinitely. Also, Cain, Calvillo, Casey, Luque, Barberena, Rivera, Sanders, Lentz, and Evans-Smith out for 180 days.
UFC on ESPN 1 took place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The main card aired on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +, at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAFighting:
Paul Felder: Suspended indefinitely
Cain Velasquez: Suspended 180 days
Cynthia Calvillo: Suspended 180 days
Cortney Casey: Suspended 180 days
Vicente Luque: Suspended 180 days
Bryan Barberena: Suspended 180 days
Jimmie Rivera: Suspended 180 days
Luke Sanders: Suspended 180 days
Nik Lentz: Suspended 180 days
Ashlee Evans-Smith: Suspended 180 days
Renan Barao: Suspended 60 days
James Vick: Suspended 30 days
Myles Jury: Suspended 30 days
Aljamain Sterling: Suspended 30 days
Scott Holtzman: Suspended 30 days
Andrea Lee: Suspended 30 days