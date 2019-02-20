UFC on ESPN 1 Medical Suspensions: Cain Velasquez Among Nine Fighters to Receive Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC on ESPN 1, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout headlined the show. Paul Felder vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout co-headlined.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie in a featherweight bout, Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout, and Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury in a featherweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Felder being out indefinitely. Also, Cain, Calvillo, Casey, Luque, Barberena, Rivera, Sanders, Lentz, and Evans-Smith out for 180 days.

UFC on ESPN 1 took place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The main card aired on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAFighting:

Paul Felder: Suspended indefinitely

Cain Velasquez: Suspended 180 days

Cynthia Calvillo: Suspended 180 days

Cortney Casey: Suspended 180 days

Vicente Luque: Suspended 180 days

Bryan Barberena: Suspended 180 days

Jimmie Rivera: Suspended 180 days

Luke Sanders: Suspended 180 days

Nik Lentz: Suspended 180 days

Ashlee Evans-Smith: Suspended 180 days

Renan Barao: Suspended 60 days

James Vick: Suspended 30 days

Myles Jury: Suspended 30 days

Aljamain Sterling: Suspended 30 days

Scott Holtzman: Suspended 30 days

Andrea Lee: Suspended 30 days