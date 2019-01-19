UFC On ESPN+ 1 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Be sure not to miss the UFC on ESPN+ 1 (see weigh-in results here) post-fight press conference once the event concludes.

Tonight (Jan. 19), a champion vs. champion bout will take center stage. UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will put his gold on the line against bantamweight title holder T.J. Dillashaw. It’s another opportunity for a UFC fighter to be known as the “champ champ.” The action is being held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN+ 1 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC on ESPN+ 1 post-fight press conference ends.