UFC on ESPN 1 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Nik Lentz Tops List

UFC on ESPN 1 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC on ESPN 1 took place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The main card aired on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card was split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout headlined the show. Paul Felder vs. James Vick in a lightweight bout co-headlined.

Rounding out the six bout main card was Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s strawweight bout, Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie in a featherweight bout, Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout, and Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury in a featherweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Francis Ngannou: $5,000 def. Cain Velasquez: $10,000

Paul Felder: $10,000 def. James Vick: $10,000

Cynthia Calvillo: $5,000 def. Cortney Casey: $5,000

Kron Gracie: $3,500 def. Alex Caceres: $15,000

Vicente Luque: $5,000 def. Bryan Barberena: $5,000

Andre Fili: $10,000 def. Myles Jury: $10,000

Aljamain Sterling: $10,000 def. Jimmie Rivera: $5,000

Manny Bermudez: $3,500 def. Benito Lopez: $3,500

Andrea Lee: $3,500 def. Ashlee Evans-Smith: $5,000

Nik Lentz: $20,000 def. Scott Holtzman: $5,000

Luke Sanders: $5,000 def. Renan Barao: $15,000

Emily Whitmire: $3,500 def. Aleksandra Albu: $3,500